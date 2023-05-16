California Public Employees Retirement System Has $10.57 Million Stock Position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 303,485 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 8,581 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $10,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SM Energy by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,075 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 2,348 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of SM Energy by 28.4% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,390 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,513 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SM Energy by 55.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 63,571 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 22,582 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of SM Energy by 2.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 110,627 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in SM Energy in the first quarter valued at about $1,226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Herbert S. Vogel acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.35 per share, for a total transaction of $31,350.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 402,063 shares in the company, valued at $12,604,675.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $86,460. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SM Energy Price Performance

SM Energy stock opened at $26.54 on Tuesday. SM Energy has a 12 month low of $24.66 and a 12 month high of $54.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.90 and its 200-day moving average is $33.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 4.40.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The energy company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.14. SM Energy had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 41.07%. The company had revenue of $573.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that SM Energy will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

SM Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. SM Energy’s payout ratio is 5.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Mizuho dropped their target price on SM Energy from $51.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on SM Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on SM Energy from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

