California Public Employees Retirement System Has $10.87 Million Stock Holdings in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 95,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,742 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Atkore were worth $10,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Atkore by 85.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Atkore by 169.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atkore by 183.8% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atkore in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Atkore by 5,638.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atkore

In other Atkore news, CFO David Paul Johnson sold 10,000 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.79, for a total transaction of $1,497,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,510,776.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO David Paul Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.79, for a total value of $1,497,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,114 shares in the company, valued at $4,510,776.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John W. Pregenzer sold 4,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $713,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,944,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Atkore Stock Down 1.3 %

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ATKR. Citigroup increased their price objective on Atkore from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Loop Capital raised their target price on Atkore from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Atkore from $139.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. B. Riley raised their target price on Atkore from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Atkore in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.40.

Shares of NYSE ATKR opened at $122.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $131.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.89. Atkore Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.50 and a 52-week high of $154.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.96.

Atkore Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure.

