California Public Employees Retirement System Has $11.04 Million Stock Holdings in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,380,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,322 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Full Truck Alliance were worth $11,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Full Truck Alliance by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 356,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 66,094 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Full Truck Alliance by 200.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 720,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,804,000 after acquiring an additional 480,768 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Full Truck Alliance by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 12,182 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Full Truck Alliance by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,129,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,202,000 after acquiring an additional 479,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Full Truck Alliance by 628.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,293,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,361,000 after acquiring an additional 17,507,555 shares during the last quarter. 36.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YMM stock opened at $6.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.00 and a beta of 0.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.44. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $4.58 and a fifty-two week high of $10.18.

Full Truck Alliance ( NYSE:YMM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $278.73 million for the quarter. Full Truck Alliance had a return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 5.53%.

YMM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Full Truck Alliance in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut Full Truck Alliance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Full Truck Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

