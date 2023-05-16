California Public Employees Retirement System Has $9.48 Million Stake in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 125,517 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $9,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,028 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 640 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,677 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,377 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on THO shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of THOR Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of THOR Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $84.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of THOR Industries in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.83.

THOR Industries Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of THO stock opened at $79.50 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.26 and a 1 year high of $105.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.75.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The construction company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.60). THOR Industries had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

THOR Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. THOR Industries’s payout ratio is currently 12.41%.

THOR Industries Profile

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

