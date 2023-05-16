California Public Employees Retirement System Has $9.55 Million Holdings in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,360 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $9,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the third quarter worth approximately $83,227,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 11.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,316,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,891 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 221.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,019,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,157 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 81.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,808,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 12 West Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 48.7% during the third quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 2,397,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,371,000 after purchasing an additional 784,583 shares in the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SMAR shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.06.

Smartsheet Stock Up 8.8 %

Shares of SMAR stock opened at $44.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.80 and a 200-day moving average of $40.28. Smartsheet Inc has a 12-month low of $25.09 and a 12-month high of $48.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.92 and a beta of 1.07.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 28.12% and a negative return on equity of 43.31%. The company had revenue of $212.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.08 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Smartsheet

In related news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,221 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total transaction of $98,767.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,535 shares in the company, valued at $424,021.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Smartsheet news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 7,961 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $379,898.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 10,522 shares in the company, valued at $502,109.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,221 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total transaction of $98,767.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,021.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,167,557 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Profile

(Get Rating)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.