California Public Employees Retirement System Has $9.84 Million Holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its position in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 131,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,988 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in DaVita were worth $9,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DVA. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in DaVita by 1,388.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of DaVita by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Get DaVita alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at DaVita

In other news, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 16,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.44, for a total transaction of $1,682,127.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,385,451.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Charles Berg sold 1,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.13, for a total transaction of $107,511.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,020.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 16,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.44, for a total value of $1,682,127.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,385,451.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,668 shares of company stock worth $3,889,765. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DaVita Price Performance

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of DaVita from $86.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DaVita in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on DaVita from $85.00 to $113.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. TheStreet upgraded DaVita from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on DaVita from $88.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.88.

Shares of NYSE:DVA opened at $96.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.11. DaVita Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.28 and a 1-year high of $103.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.93.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.50. DaVita had a return on equity of 77.49% and a net margin of 4.40%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DaVita Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.