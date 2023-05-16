California Public Employees Retirement System Has $9.97 Million Stock Position in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,553 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 6,811 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Rogers were worth $9,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rogers by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,864,488 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $692,865,000 after acquiring an additional 48,416 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rogers by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,091,859 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $505,978,000 after acquiring an additional 31,905 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Rogers by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 601,460 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $145,481,000 after acquiring an additional 13,553 shares during the last quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Rogers by 27.5% in the first quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 446,146 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $121,218,000 after acquiring an additional 96,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rogers by 41.1% in the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 391,236 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $94,631,000 after acquiring an additional 114,031 shares during the last quarter. 95.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rogers

In other Rogers news, Director Carol R. Jensen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.28, for a total transaction of $154,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,362.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Rogers news, Director Anne K. Roby bought 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $162.01 per share, for a total transaction of $48,603.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,603. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carol R. Jensen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.28, for a total transaction of $154,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,362.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Rogers Stock Performance

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ROG. CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Rogers in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rogers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Rogers from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

ROG stock opened at $157.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 3.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $157.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.42. Rogers Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.45 and a fifty-two week high of $271.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 30.89 and a beta of 0.96.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $223.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.40 million. Rogers had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 7.05%. Analysts forecast that Rogers Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

About Rogers

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES) and Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other. The AES segment offers manufactures and sells circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles, wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices and wired infrastructures.

