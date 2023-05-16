California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 454,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,727 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $10,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HOMB. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 10.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 75,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 7,071 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 10.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 55,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 5,218 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 8.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 82,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 6,127 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 79,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 2.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,973,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,803,000 after purchasing an additional 99,183 shares during the period. 60.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HOMB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Price Performance

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Dividend Announcement

HOMB stock opened at $20.67 on Tuesday. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.77 and a 1 year high of $26.20. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.20 and a 200 day moving average of $22.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is 42.60%.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Profile

(Get Rating)

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in providing commercial and retail banking and related financial services. It offers its services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. The company was founded by John W. Allison and Robert H.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.