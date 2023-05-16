California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Stake in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 995,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,888 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $11,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 82.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Marc J. Lenner purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.09 per share, with a total value of $30,180.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,643.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Valley National Bancorp news, Director Marc J. Lenner acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.93 per share, for a total transaction of $54,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 93,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,023,813.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Marc J. Lenner acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.09 per share, for a total transaction of $30,180.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,260 shares in the company, valued at $124,643.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 7,100 shares of company stock valued at $85,929 in the last 90 days. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Valley National Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of VLY stock opened at $6.88 on Tuesday. Valley National Bancorp has a one year low of $6.39 and a one year high of $13.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.37 and its 200 day moving average is $10.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $490.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.58 million. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 23.22% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valley National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 38.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VLY has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $11.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $15.50 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.08.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending, Commercial Lending, Investment Management, and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

