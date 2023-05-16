California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 131,952 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,196 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $11,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in MKS Instruments by 257.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 461 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in MKS Instruments by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in MKS Instruments by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other MKS Instruments news, major shareholder Carlyle Partners Vi Cayman Hol sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total value of $172,240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,482,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,292,879.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

MKSI opened at $85.56 on Tuesday. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a one year low of $64.77 and a one year high of $125.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.97 and its 200-day moving average is $87.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 33.16 and a beta of 1.55.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.76. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 4.11%. The firm had revenue of $794.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MKSI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on MKS Instruments from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on MKS Instruments from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Benchmark decreased their target price on MKS Instruments from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MKS Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.36.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

