California Public Employees Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,345 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 9,062 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $9,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 7.1% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,816,000 after purchasing an additional 6,438 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 5.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 334,703 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,140,000 after purchasing an additional 16,209 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 267.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 24,534 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 74,855 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 31.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,096 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142 shares during the period. 99.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Allison Transmission from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Allison Transmission from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Allison Transmission from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.57.

Allison Transmission stock opened at $48.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.62. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.63 and a 52 week high of $50.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $741.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.42 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 67.83% and a net margin of 20.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.13%.

In other Allison Transmission news, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 2,050 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.36, for a total value of $99,138.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $668,673.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Allison Transmission news, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 9,121 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total value of $434,889.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $357,981.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 2,050 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.36, for a total value of $99,138.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,827 shares in the company, valued at $668,673.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,350 shares of company stock worth $1,901,900 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium and heavy duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

