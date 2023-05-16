California Public Employees Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,567 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 8,071 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $10,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 48,704 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 4,757 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC raised its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 25,124 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,491 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,856 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 5,478 shares during the period. 99.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Louisiana-Pacific Price Performance

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $63.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 3.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.62. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a one year low of $48.20 and a one year high of $74.41.

Louisiana-Pacific Announces Dividend

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $584.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.23 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 37.43% and a net margin of 19.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 56.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.08 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 12.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LPX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. TD Securities raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.60.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of building solutions. It operates through the following segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), South America, and Other. The Siding segment offers engineered wood siding under the brands of LP, SmartSide, Trim and Siding LP, SmartSide, ExpertFinish, Trim and Siding, LP BuilderSeries, Lap Siding, and Outdoor Building Solutions.

