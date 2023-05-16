California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 1,434 Shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $10,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 157,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,056,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Black Hills by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investment Services LLC raised its position in Black Hills by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 5,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Richard Kinzley sold 10,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.49, for a total transaction of $657,061.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,576 shares in the company, valued at $2,395,362.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BKH stock opened at $64.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.66. Black Hills Co. has a 12-month low of $58.81 and a 12-month high of $79.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.06. Black Hills had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $921.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. Black Hills’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Black Hills Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.10%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Sidoti cut shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Black Hills from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Black Hills from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America cut shares of Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.29.

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming. The Gas Utilities segment provides natural gas in Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, and Wyoming.

