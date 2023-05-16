California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 9,030 Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 133,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,030 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $10,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OGS. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in ONE Gas by 4.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in ONE Gas by 1.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in ONE Gas by 0.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 29,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 0.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas Stock Down 1.5 %

ONE Gas stock opened at $80.57 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.68. ONE Gas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.86 and a twelve month high of $89.46.

ONE Gas Announces Dividend

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.01). ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 8.54%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on ONE Gas from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ONE Gas in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ONE Gas from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Guggenheim raised ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, ONE Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.50.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The firm operates through three divisions: oklahoma natural gas, kansas gas service and texas gas service The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

