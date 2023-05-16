California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Stake in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 143,463 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 17,146 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in PVH were worth $10,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. ARGA Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in PVH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in PVH by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 161,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,414,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of PVH by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,894 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of PVH by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 76,662 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,412,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of PVH by 822.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,236 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 36,766 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

PVH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded PVH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 6th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on PVH from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on PVH from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on PVH from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PVH from $51.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.11.

PVH stock opened at $86.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.66. PVH Corp. has a 12 month low of $43.49 and a 12 month high of $94.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The textile maker reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 2.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. Equities analysts predict that PVH Corp. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.07%.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, and Heritage Brands. The Tommy Hilfiger segment consists of the Tommy Hilfiger North America and Tommy Hilfiger International.

