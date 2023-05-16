California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 180,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 23,565 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $9,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ITCI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,116,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $377,638,000 after purchasing an additional 35,822 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,102,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $330,459,000 after purchasing an additional 53,693 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 1st quarter valued at $248,502,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,200,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,385,000 after purchasing an additional 87,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,018,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,929,000 after purchasing an additional 167,737 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intra-Cellular Therapies

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, SVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 8,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.84, for a total transaction of $391,301.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,082,191.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 27,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.83, for a total value of $1,304,121.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,100,309 shares in the company, valued at $51,527,470.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 8,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.84, for a total value of $391,301.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,082,191.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 278,827 shares of company stock worth $13,226,937. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Price Performance

Shares of ITCI stock opened at $64.91 on Tuesday. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.01 and a 1-year high of $66.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.26. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.05 and a beta of 1.15.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $95.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.14 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 33.92% and a negative net margin of 73.46%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ITCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $74.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intra-Cellular Therapies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.45.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

