California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 12,479 Shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 620,065 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 12,479 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in SLM were worth $10,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SLM. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in SLM by 2.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 156,130 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,867,000 after acquiring an additional 3,913 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SLM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $262,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of SLM by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 180,359 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after buying an additional 38,282 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of SLM by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 102,214 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after buying an additional 5,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of SLM by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,541,444 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $101,733,000 after buying an additional 45,321 shares in the last quarter. 96.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SLM opened at $15.28 on Tuesday. SLM Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.81 and a fifty-two week high of $20.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.31.

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.12. SLM had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The firm had revenue of $405.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that SLM Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.58%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SLM shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of SLM from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of SLM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of SLM from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SLM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of SLM from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.92.

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

