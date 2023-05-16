California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 14,495 Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 183,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,495 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $10,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BYD. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 153.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 3,266.7% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ted Bogich sold 30,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.32, for a total value of $2,048,749.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,106,760.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider William S. Boyd sold 39,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $2,550,153.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,102,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,875,492.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ted Bogich sold 30,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.32, for a total transaction of $2,048,749.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,106,760.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 196,334 shares of company stock worth $12,967,175 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boyd Gaming Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BYD. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, CBRE Group raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boyd Gaming has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.29.

Shares of BYD stock opened at $68.39 on Tuesday. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 12 month low of $46.10 and a 12 month high of $71.69. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.72.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 43.89%. The firm had revenue of $963.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Gaming Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is 10.08%.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corp. is a multi-jurisdictional gaming company, which engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest and South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of eight casinos that primarily serve the resident population in the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

Further Reading

