California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 4,376 Shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 244,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,376 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $10,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in GXO Logistics by 186.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CWM LLC increased its position in GXO Logistics by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in GXO Logistics by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on GXO. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. BNP Paribas cut shares of GXO Logistics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.94.

GXO Logistics Stock Up 1.9 %

GXO Logistics stock opened at $57.17 on Tuesday. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.10 and a 1-year high of $57.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GXO Logistics Profile

(Get Rating)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.