California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 5,120 Shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 111,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,120 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in QuidelOrtho were worth $9,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 252.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in QuidelOrtho in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 59.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 174.2% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuidelOrtho in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QuidelOrtho alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QDEL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of QuidelOrtho from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of QuidelOrtho from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.83.

QuidelOrtho Stock Performance

Shares of QuidelOrtho stock opened at $87.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. QuidelOrtho Co. has a twelve month low of $66.88 and a twelve month high of $108.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.85 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.40 and its 200 day moving average is $88.03.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $866.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.50 million. QuidelOrtho had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 10.25%. Sell-side analysts forecast that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

About QuidelOrtho

(Get Rating)

QuidelOrtho Corp. operates as a vitro diagnostics company. It is focused on developing and manufacturing diagnostic products. The company was founded on May 27, 2022 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QDEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QuidelOrtho Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuidelOrtho and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.