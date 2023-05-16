California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 517 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in RH were worth $10,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RH. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in RH during the third quarter worth $30,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in RH by 346.4% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in RH by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in RH by 61.6% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of RH in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. 84.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RH opened at $264.63 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.64. RH has a 12-month low of $207.37 and a 12-month high of $351.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 2.08.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.35 by ($0.47). RH had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 55.97%. The business had revenue of $772.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that RH will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RH news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.54, for a total transaction of $41,995.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,874,492.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RH shares. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of RH from $280.00 to $225.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of RH from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of RH from $335.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of RH from $370.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of RH from $375.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $281.50.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

