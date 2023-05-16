California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 6,339 Shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,757 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 6,339 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $10,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 125.5% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 433 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 536 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the third quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Ralph Lauren from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ralph Lauren has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.57.

Ralph Lauren Price Performance

Ralph Lauren Announces Dividend

Ralph Lauren stock opened at $113.25 on Tuesday. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 52-week low of $82.23 and a 52-week high of $128.94. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $114.12 and its 200 day moving average is $112.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.27%.

Ralph Lauren Profile

(Get Rating)

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of luxury lifestyle products, including apparel, footwear and accessories, home, fragrances, and hospitality categories. The firm offers products under the brands of Ralph Lauren, Ralph Lauren Collection, Ralph Lauren Purple Label, Polo Ralph Lauren, Double RL, Lauren Ralph Lauren, Polo Ralph Lauren Children, and Chaps.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.