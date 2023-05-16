CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in CEVA were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in CEVA by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 9,307 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CEVA by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CEVA by 193.8% in the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 73,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after buying an additional 48,548 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in CEVA in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in CEVA by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 10,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen raised their target price on CEVA from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of CEVA in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of CEVA from $41.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CEVA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.33.

NASDAQ:CEVA opened at $21.60 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.90. The firm has a market cap of $505.79 million, a P/E ratio of -21.60, a PEG ratio of 64.07 and a beta of 1.10. CEVA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.51 and a 52-week high of $39.20.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $33.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.34 million. CEVA had a positive return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 17.22%. CEVA’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CEVA, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

CEVA, Inc engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence.

