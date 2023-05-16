ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.80.

Several research firms have recently commented on CHX. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of ChampionX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. TheStreet raised shares of ChampionX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th.

Institutional Trading of ChampionX

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHX. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in ChampionX by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 74,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 7,061 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ChampionX by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,501,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,791,000 after buying an additional 126,529 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of ChampionX by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 110,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after buying an additional 8,223 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ChampionX by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 109,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after buying an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of ChampionX by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 694,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,014,000 after buying an additional 104,849 shares in the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ChampionX Stock Performance

ChampionX stock opened at $26.38 on Tuesday. ChampionX has a 12-month low of $16.64 and a 12-month high of $33.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.27.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. ChampionX had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 16.87%. The firm had revenue of $948.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that ChampionX will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ChampionX Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.64%.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production and Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

Featured Articles

