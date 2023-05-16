Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Stock Position Raised by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its position in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 87,467 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $9,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHH. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in Choice Hotels International by 3,113.7% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 753,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,830,000 after acquiring an additional 729,673 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 51.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,740,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,722,000 after buying an additional 592,654 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 116.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 627,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,006,000 after buying an additional 337,252 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 604.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 364,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,947,000 after acquiring an additional 312,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 627,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,718,000 after acquiring an additional 191,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

CHH opened at $122.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $121.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.53. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.15 and a fifty-two week high of $133.13.

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $333.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.43 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 99.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a $0.287 dividend. This is a positive change from Choice Hotels International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is currently 19.83%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CHH. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Choice Hotels International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. TheStreet downgraded Choice Hotels International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $122.00 to $113.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Choice Hotels International from $120.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.38.

In other news, insider David A. Pepper sold 7,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.94, for a total value of $959,296.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,675,003.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Scott E. Oaksmith sold 1,680 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.05, for a total value of $211,764.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,394 shares in the company, valued at $4,209,313.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Pepper sold 7,932 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.94, for a total value of $959,296.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,387 shares in the company, valued at $3,675,003.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,837 shares of company stock worth $9,365,231 over the last three months. Company insiders own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office buildings owned by the company.

