Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $2.55 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,515 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $2,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 49.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,059 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $266,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 277,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,548,000 after purchasing an additional 48,434 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 8.1% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 204,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,978,000 after buying an additional 59,308 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FNF. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.40.

Shares of NYSE FNF opened at $34.42 on Tuesday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.84 and a fifty-two week high of $45.51. The company has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 28.40.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.42). Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 73.47%.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc engages in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

