Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 65.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 11,530 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $2,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CF. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CF Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in CF Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in CF Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in CF Industries by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on CF Industries from $126.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on CF Industries from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Scotiabank raised CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.15.

Shares of NYSE:CF opened at $67.29 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.85. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $63.81 and a one year high of $119.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 4.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.01.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 42.23% and a net margin of 29.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 8.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 10.70%.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

