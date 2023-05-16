Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Position in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF were worth $2,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IHE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 255.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,672,000 after acquiring an additional 21,275 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,727,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,043,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 38,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,208,000 after purchasing an additional 16,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 95.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,616,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter.

IHE opened at $178.06 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF has a one year low of $166.99 and a one year high of $197.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.83 million, a PE ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $177.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.82.

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Pharmaceuticals Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Pharmaceuticals Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the pharmaceuticals sector of the United States equity market, and includes pharmaceutical companies such as manufacturers of prescription or over-the-counter drugs or vaccines, but excludes producers of vitamins.

