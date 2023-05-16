Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 257 Shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF were worth $2,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Triumph Capital Management increased its holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 6,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 10,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA KXI opened at $63.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.58. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $52.79 and a 52 week high of $64.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.55.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF Profile

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

