Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 804 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,943 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 804 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $2,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,071,112 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,693,176,000 after acquiring an additional 151,569 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,204,232 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $626,225,000 after acquiring an additional 32,829 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,568,593 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $188,749,000 after acquiring an additional 212,718 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,180,717 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $205,986,000 after acquiring an additional 22,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG grew its stake in PerkinElmer by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,060,731 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $185,055,000 after buying an additional 30,227 shares during the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PerkinElmer Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of PKI opened at $115.24 on Tuesday. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.46 and a 52 week high of $170.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $128.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.45.

PerkinElmer Announces Dividend

PerkinElmer ( NYSE:PKI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The medical research company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $674.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.30 million. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 14.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 3.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PerkinElmer in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on PerkinElmer from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup dropped their target price on PerkinElmer from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded PerkinElmer from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total value of $332,401.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,637.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other PerkinElmer news, insider Maxwell Krakowiak sold 322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $41,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,260. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total value of $332,401.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,637.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,349 shares of company stock valued at $1,953,042. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment consists of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

Further Reading

