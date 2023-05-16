Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Shares Acquired by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 58,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,517,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P grew its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 551,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,303,000 after buying an additional 41,460 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 396,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,298,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $774,000.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

Corporate Office Properties Trust Stock Down 0.0 %

Corporate Office Properties Trust stock opened at $23.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $21.59 and a fifty-two week high of $28.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.44.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OFC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

(Get Rating)

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.