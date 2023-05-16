Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Holdings Raised by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 94,711 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,491 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Coty were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COTY. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coty by 123.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,862,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,598,000 after purchasing an additional 9,311,527 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coty by 20.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,632,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,223,000 after purchasing an additional 7,760,564 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coty by 119.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,312,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,726,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525,332 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Coty by 241.9% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 6,317,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,924,000 after purchasing an additional 4,469,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coty by 13.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,950,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,092,581 shares during the last quarter. 37.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE COTY opened at $11.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.91. Coty Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $12.64.

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Coty had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 2.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Coty Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COTY. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Coty in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup began coverage on Coty in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Coty from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Coty in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.44.

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focus on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

