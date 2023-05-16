Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) by 166.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,891,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,182,530 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Credit Suisse Group were worth $5,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 202.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 6,037 shares in the last quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC boosted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 950.0% during the 3rd quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CS. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com raised Credit Suisse Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Friday, January 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Credit Suisse Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.14.

Shares of Credit Suisse Group stock opened at $0.86 on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group AG has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $7.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.0547 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. This is an increase from Credit Suisse Group’s previous — dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

Credit Suisse Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following four divisions: Wealth Management, Investment Bank, Swiss Bank and Asset Management and four geographic regions: Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Asia Pacific, and Americas.

