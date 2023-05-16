Dan Delawder Purchases 600 Shares of Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) Stock

Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK – Get Rating) Director Dan Delawder purchased 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $104.52 per share, with a total value of $62,712.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,712. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Park National Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN PRK opened at $101.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $122.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.35. Park National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $99.98 and a fifty-two week high of $151.59.

Get Park National alerts:

Park National Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Park National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Park National

PRK has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Park National in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut Park National from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Park National in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Park National during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Park National by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Park National by 31.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Park National in the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.82% of the company’s stock.

Park National Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Park National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and non-banking financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Park National Bank (PNB), Guardian Financial Services Company (GFSC), and All Other. The PNB segment provides general banking and trust services in Ohio, Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Park National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.