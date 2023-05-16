Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Price Target Lowered to $85.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on DAR. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $90.08.

DAR opened at $62.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Darling Ingredients has a fifty-two week low of $51.77 and a fifty-two week high of $87.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.01 and its 200 day moving average is $63.85.

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.20). Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Darling Ingredients will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Darling Ingredients news, EVP Patrick Mcnutt acquired 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.07 per share, with a total value of $48,663.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 12,287 shares in the company, valued at $664,358.09. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Darling Ingredients news, EVP Patrick Mcnutt acquired 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.07 per share, with a total value of $48,663.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 12,287 shares in the company, valued at $664,358.09. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles L. Adair acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.15 per share, with a total value of $27,075.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 36,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,979,236.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 4,400 shares of company stock valued at $266,958. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

