Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its position in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Dillard’s were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 55.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 14.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Dillard’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Dillard’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Dillard’s Trading Up 2.7 %

NYSE DDS opened at $291.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $306.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $337.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.41. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $193.00 and a 52 week high of $417.86.

Dillard’s Announces Dividend

Dillard’s ( NYSE:DDS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $14.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.85 by $5.65. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 54.80% and a net margin of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 33.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on DDS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Dillard’s from $286.00 to $277.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com cut Dillard’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Dillard’s from $380.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dillard’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.50.

Dillard’s Profile

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

