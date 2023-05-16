DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Holdings Lifted by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 920,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $10,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in DraftKings by 1,005.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DraftKings in the third quarter worth about $41,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in DraftKings by 2,409.8% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of DraftKings by 229.4% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. 30.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Insider Activity

In other DraftKings news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total transaction of $4,868,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,759,019 shares in the company, valued at $140,174,522.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Paul Liberman sold 278,634 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total value of $5,232,746.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,942,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,471,135.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total transaction of $4,868,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,759,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,174,522.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,063,948 shares of company stock worth $41,394,534. 51.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DraftKings Price Performance

A number of research firms recently commented on DKNG. Argus upgraded shares of DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on DraftKings from $15.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. BNP Paribas raised DraftKings from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.62.

Shares of DKNG stock opened at $23.49 on Tuesday. DraftKings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.52 and a fifty-two week high of $25.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.64. The firm has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 1.80.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $855.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.29 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 87.08% and a negative net margin of 50.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 80.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.80) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

About DraftKings

(Get Rating)

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.