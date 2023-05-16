East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Stock Holdings Increased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 176.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 85,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 54,283 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $5,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EWBC. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $57,050,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 55.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,290,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,990,000 after acquiring an additional 461,720 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 40.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,528,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,041,000 after acquiring an additional 438,645 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 6.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,920,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,635,000 after acquiring an additional 383,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $24,095,000. 88.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EWBC shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $88.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, East West Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.13.

Insider Transactions at East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp Stock Performance

In other news, Director Molly Campbell acquired 650 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.15 per share, for a total transaction of $29,347.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $625,011.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Dominic Ng bought 11,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.09 per share, for a total transaction of $500,871.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 889,609 shares in the company, valued at $37,443,642.81. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Molly Campbell bought 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.15 per share, with a total value of $29,347.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,843 shares in the company, valued at $625,011.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders bought 31,780 shares of company stock worth $1,417,142. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EWBC stock opened at $46.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.39. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.86 and a 12 month high of $80.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.55.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.12. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 40.38% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The business had revenue of $659.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. East West Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

East West Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 22.51%.

East West Bancorp Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

