EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Shares Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) by 79.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 100.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EGP opened at $166.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.47 and a 52 week high of $180.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 42.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $163.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.20%.

In other EastGroup Properties news, Director Hayden C. Eaves III sold 638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total transaction of $104,255.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,232,111.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EGP. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of EastGroup Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $170.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho raised shares of EastGroup Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $180.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EastGroup Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.20.

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an internally-managed equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and operation of industrial properties. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Ridgeland, MS.

