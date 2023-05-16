Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Position Lifted by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 562,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $10,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ESI. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Element Solutions by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Element Solutions by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Element Solutions by 32.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Element Solutions by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 69,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Element Solutions Price Performance

Shares of ESI opened at $17.77 on Tuesday. Element Solutions Inc has a one year low of $15.31 and a one year high of $22.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.47 and its 200-day moving average is $18.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Element Solutions ( NYSE:ESI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $574.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.42 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 13.77%. Element Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

ESI has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Element Solutions from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Element Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.75.

About Element Solutions



Element Solutions, Inc is a specialty chemicals company. It operates under the Electronics, and Industrial and Specialty segments. The Electronics segment focuses on researching, formulating, and selling specialty chemicals and material process technologies for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to advanced semiconductor packaging.

