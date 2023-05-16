Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) Holdings Lowered by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 570,055 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Enerplus were worth $10,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ERF. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Enerplus by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,296,902 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $105,372,000 after purchasing an additional 169,917 shares during the period. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC raised its position in Enerplus by 4.6% in the third quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 7,691,041 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $108,982,000 after acquiring an additional 338,325 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Enerplus by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,108,144 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $72,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925,908 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Enerplus by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,532,118 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $63,779,000 after acquiring an additional 273,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enerplus by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 3,404,653 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $48,244,000 after purchasing an additional 478,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays raised shares of Enerplus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Enerplus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.43.

Enerplus Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ERF opened at $14.24 on Tuesday. Enerplus Co. has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $19.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.33.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. The company had revenue of $548.70 million during the quarter. Enerplus had a return on equity of 72.62% and a net margin of 44.08%. On average, equities analysts expect that Enerplus Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enerplus Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is 4.86%.

Enerplus Profile

(Get Rating)

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The firm holds interests in North Dakota, Colorado, Pennsylvania, and in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

