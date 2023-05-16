Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) SVP James Anthony O’neill Sells 4,845 Shares

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTGGet Rating) SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 4,845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total value of $439,538.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,414,143.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Entegris Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG opened at $91.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.61. Entegris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.75 and a 1-year high of $115.43. The firm has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,581.50 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTGGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. Entegris had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 6.37%. The business had revenue of $946.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Entegris’s revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 2nd. Entegris’s payout ratio is currently 2,000.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Entegris

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENTG. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 11.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 73.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Entegris in the first quarter worth $1,144,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 43.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 48,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,657,000 after acquiring an additional 14,527 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 187.4% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 4,990 shares during the period. 98.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Entegris from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Entegris from $143.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised Entegris to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Entegris from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.45.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).

See Also

