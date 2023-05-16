Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,159 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $3,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 184.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 870,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,023,000 after buying an additional 563,688 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in DoorDash by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 40,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 16,434 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 3rd quarter worth about $375,000. Ethic Inc. raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 9,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 179.7% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 22,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 14,310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Get DoorDash alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of DoorDash from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at DoorDash

DoorDash Stock Performance

In other news, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 2,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.37, for a total transaction of $120,825.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,126,812.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other DoorDash news, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 2,070 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.37, for a total transaction of $120,825.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,126,812.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 1,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total value of $68,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 113,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,809,247.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 900,631 shares of company stock worth $53,475,435. Corporate insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash stock opened at $66.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.65 and a beta of 1.51. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.37 and a 52-week high of $87.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.21.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.07. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 13.76% and a negative net margin of 18.98%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

About DoorDash

(Get Rating)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.