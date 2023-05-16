Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $3.53 Million Position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,533 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,720 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $3,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in Boot Barn by 55.9% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Boot Barn during the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Boot Barn by 161.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Boot Barn during the first quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BOOT. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Boot Barn from $110.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Boot Barn from $103.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Boot Barn in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Boot Barn from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Boot Barn from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.50.

Boot Barn Stock Up 2.0 %

About Boot Barn

Shares of NYSE:BOOT opened at $72.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.35. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.20 and a 12-month high of $96.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.56.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

