Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Shares Acquired by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 491 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Envestnet by 86.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Envestnet by 51.5% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Envestnet by 25.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Envestnet during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Envestnet by 8.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter.

Get Envestnet alerts:

Envestnet Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ENV opened at $57.08 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.22. Envestnet, Inc. has a one year low of $41.72 and a one year high of $70.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.43 and a beta of 1.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

Envestnet ( NYSE:ENV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.07). Envestnet had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a positive return on equity of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $292.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.27 million. On average, analysts predict that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Shelly O’brien sold 8,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.84, for a total transaction of $500,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,347,619.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Shelly O’brien sold 8,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.84, for a total transaction of $500,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,347,619.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.93, for a total transaction of $30,172.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,721,677.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Envestnet from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Envestnet from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Envestnet from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.75.

Envestnet Profile

(Get Rating)

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data and Analytics segments. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.