Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lessened its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $11,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Euronet Worldwide by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Euronet Worldwide by 169.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 140,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,222,000 after purchasing an additional 87,988 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $2,521,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Euronet Worldwide by 886.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 25,821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

EEFT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup cut Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.38.

NASDAQ EEFT opened at $112.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 1.34. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.60 and a 1-year high of $123.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.46.

In other news, CEO Nikos Fountas sold 4,280 shares of Euronet Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.06, for a total value of $441,096.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,378.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions. Its products and services include automated teller machine (ATM), point-of-sale (POS), card outsourcing, card issuing and merchant acquiring services, software solutions and cloud based payment solutions, electronic distribution of electronic payment products, foreign exchange services, and international payment services.

