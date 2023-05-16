Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) Shares Acquired by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 268,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,464 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies were worth $10,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 430.1% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AQUA stock opened at $49.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $30.44 and a fifty-two week high of $52.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.82, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.79.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AQUA shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.29.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment offers outsourced water services, capital equipment for process water and wastewater treatment, and preventive maintenance service contracts.

