Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Shares Acquired by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,107 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,455 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 600,960 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $22,428,000 after purchasing an additional 74,500 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 21,682 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,178,827 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $43,994,000 after purchasing an additional 53,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 50,190 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 10,770 shares during the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Federal Signal

In other news, CFO Ian A. Hudson sold 9,343 shares of Federal Signal stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total transaction of $490,787.79. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,651 shares in the company, valued at $3,711,297.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Ian A. Hudson sold 49,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total transaction of $2,554,307.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,658,308.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ian A. Hudson sold 9,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total value of $490,787.79. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,711,297.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Federal Signal Trading Up 1.4 %

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Federal Signal from $54.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Sidoti cut Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Federal Signal from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Federal Signal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.25.

FSS opened at $53.07 on Tuesday. Federal Signal Co. has a 52 week low of $31.93 and a 52 week high of $58.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $385.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.61 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 8.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Federal Signal Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Federal Signal Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This is a boost from Federal Signal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.14%.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

Further Reading

