First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,776 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,381 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in First Commonwealth Financial were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FCF. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 237.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,955 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 7,001 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 20.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,234 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial in the second quarter valued at about $136,000. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP acquired a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial in the second quarter valued at about $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

Get First Commonwealth Financial alerts:

Insider Activity at First Commonwealth Financial

In other First Commonwealth Financial news, Director Ray T. Charley bought 4,000 shares of First Commonwealth Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $53,040.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 313,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,152,687.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other First Commonwealth Financial news, Director Ray T. Charley bought 4,000 shares of First Commonwealth Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $53,040.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 313,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,152,687.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ray T. Charley bought 3,900 shares of First Commonwealth Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.85 per share, for a total transaction of $50,115.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 325,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,177,200.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

First Commonwealth Financial Stock Up 2.0 %

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FCF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James cut shares of First Commonwealth Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Commonwealth Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.90.

Shares of NYSE FCF opened at $11.93 on Tuesday. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $11.32 and a 1 year high of $16.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $117.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.86 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 13.53%. First Commonwealth Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

First Commonwealth Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a positive change from First Commonwealth Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is presently 36.50%.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. The firm is also involved in providing trust and wealth management services and offers insurance products. The company was founded on November 15, 1982 and is headquartered in Indiana, PA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Commonwealth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Commonwealth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.