First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Stock Holdings Increased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 326,900 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $11,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 11.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,923 shares of the bank’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 1.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 372,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,433,000 after acquiring an additional 6,776 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 10.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 47,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 8.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 70,082 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,177,000 after acquiring an additional 5,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 2.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 70,653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. 53.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FFIN opened at $26.15 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.87. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.01 and a 52 week high of $47.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 0.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. This is an increase from First Financial Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Robert Clark Nickles, Jr. bought 18,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.19 per share, with a total value of $481,555.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 91,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,387,794.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Robert Clark Nickles, Jr. bought 18,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.19 per share, with a total value of $481,555.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 91,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,387,794.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael B. Denny bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.50 per share, with a total value of $99,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,853,619.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 41,733 shares of company stock valued at $1,222,342 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

